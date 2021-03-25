MLB: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Mar 23, 2021; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) bats against the Boston Red Sox during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

 Nathan Ray Seebeck

Drew Smyly gave up one hit over five scoreless innings and Marcell Ozuna hit a home run as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday at North Port, Fla.

William Contreras had a two-run double in a three-run eighth inning as the Braves pulled away late to win it.

Greg Jones hit a home run for the Rays, while starter Michael Wacha gave up one run over five innings.

Rockies 6, Angels 5

Chris Owings hit two home runs and C.J. Cron also went deep as Colorado defeated Los Angeles at Scottsdale, Ariz. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the Angels, his fifth this spring, while Jose Iglesias, Juan Lagares and Max Stassi also hit homers for Los Angeles.

Royals 10, Diamondbacks 1

Adalberto Mondesi and Jorge Soler hit first-inning home runs as Kansas City rolled to the victory over Arizona at Surprise, Ariz. Pavin Smith hit a home run for the lone Diamondbacks run.

Athletics 8, Mariners 5

Jed Lowrie, Stephen Piscotty and Matt Chapman all hit home runs as Oakland earned the victory over Seattle at Mesa, Ariz. Cal Raleigh and Jack Reinheimer each drove in two runs for the Mariners.

White Sox 9, Reds 4

Leury Garcia drove in three runs and Zack Collins hit a home run as Chicago defeated Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz. Reds starter Jose De Leon gave up seven runs over four innings, while Cheslor Cuthbert hit a late home run for Cincinnati.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.