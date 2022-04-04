Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the New York Yankees post a 5-2 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa, Fla.
Gleyber Torres went deep in the sixth to tie the game for the Yankees, who had 11 hits. Judge went 3-for-4 and Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each went 2-for-4. Kiner-Falefa had an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Matt Vierling hit a third-inning sacrifice fly and Garrett Stubbs had a run-scoring single in the fourth for the Phillies' runs.
Cardinals 4, Nationals 3
Right-hander Miles Mikolas gave up one run and four hits over six innings and Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer as host St. Louis edged Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Nelson Cruz hit his first blast of the spring for the Nationals.
Braves 8, Rays 2
Matt Olson had three hits and Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer as Atlanta cruised past host Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Mike Zunino and Estanli Castillo went deep for the Rays.
Tigers 4, Blue Jays 2
Left-hander Tarik Skubal struck out eight in five scoreless innings and Roberto Campos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth as host Detroit beat Toronto at Lakeland, Fla. Rainer Nunez had an RBI double for the Blue Jays.
Twins 2, Red Sox 0
Miguel Sano and Max Kepler hit homers as Minnesota blanked visiting Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. The Red Sox had just three hits and were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position against four Twins' hurlers.
Pirates 9, Orioles 3
Bryan Reynolds homered and had four RBIs, Diego Castillo went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and Hunter Owen also went deep as visiting Pittsburgh beat Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Robinson Chirinos belted a two-run blast for the Orioles.
Astros 3, Mets 3
Jason Castro's run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth allowed host Houston to tie New York at West Palm Beach, Fla. Dominic Smith hit a three-homer in the seventh inning for the Mets.
