Bryce Harper smacked two homers and drove in four runs as the Philadelphia Phillies rolled to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Harper concluded spring training with a .400 average in 35 at-bats and led the majors in both homers (eight) and RBIs (14).

Rhys Hoskins and Mickey Moniak added two-run blasts and Johan Camargo added a solo shot for the Phillies. Left-hander Ranger Suarez retired all 11 batters he faced for Philadelphia.

The Rays had just three hits, all singles. Taylor Walls drove in a run in the fifth on a forceout and Ronny Simon had an RBI single in the ninth.

Both teams open the regular season on Friday. The Phillies host the Oakland Athletics, while the Rays host the Baltimore Orioles.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In