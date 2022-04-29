Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda needs a cartilage restoration procedure on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday.

He has been placed on the season-ending injury list and is expected to be sidelined for seven to nine months, per the team.

Kinda, 28, underwent minor knee surgery in January and missed the preseason as well as Sporting KC's first eight matches of the campaign.

He recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 career matches (40 starts) with Sporting Kansas City during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In