Sporting Kansas City announced Tuesday that they had waived defender Ben Sweat, who has played in parts of eight seasons for five Major League Soccer clubs.
Sweat appeared in five games, starting four, to begin his second season with Kansas City. He made 20 appearances (18 starts) in 2022 and tallied three assists.
The 31-year-old has one goal and 13 assists in his MLS career, which spans 121 games (106 starts) with the Columbus Crew (2014), New York City FC (2017-19), Inter Miami CF (2020) and Austin FC (2021).
He also played in two games for the U.S. men's national team in 2018.
