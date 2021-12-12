Sorry, an error occurred.
Sporting Kansas City traded defender Jaylin Lindsey to hometown club Charlotte FC on Sunday in exchange for up to $325,000 in general allocation money.
Kansas City receives $100,000 guaranteed from the 2022 expansion team, plus up to $225,000 more if the North Carolina native meets certain performance incentives.
Charlotte acquired the homegrown rights to the 21-year-old Lindsey as part of the trade, while Sporting KC will receive a 15 percent sell-on fee for any future transfer of the player from Charlotte.
Lindsey started 27 of his 34 matches over four seasons (2018-21) with Sporting KC, contributing two goals and four assists.
--Field Level Media
