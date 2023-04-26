Sporting Kansas City announced the signing Wednesday of 2023 first-round draft pick Stephen Afrifa.
The 22-year-old Canadian forward is under contract for the 2023 season with options in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Afrifa registered 23 goals and 11 assists in 63 games at Florida International from 2019-22.
He is scheduled to arrive in Kansas City on Friday after completing the spring semester of his senior year.
Afrifa played for the USL League Two side One Knoxville SC earlier this year and scored 10 goals.
--Field Level Media
