Sporting Kansas City acquired German defender Robert Voloder.

The 20-year-old center back arrives in a transfer from NK Maribor in the Slovenian top flight.

Voloder signed a three-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for 2024, SKC announced. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Voloder has played every minute of the 2021-22 PrvaLiga season, helping NK Maribor reach the top of the table thanks to 10 shutouts in league play. He has scored two goals through 20 matches.

He began his pro career at FC Cologne.

--Field Level Media

