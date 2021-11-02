Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi will join Hungary's national team for its final two matches of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

He will leave for Europe after Sporting KC's final regular-season match on Sunday against Real Salt Lake. Hungary is scheduled to host San Marino on Nov. 12 and play at Poland on Nov. 15.

Kansas City (17-8-7, 58 points) is in second place in the Western Conference, just one point behind the Seattle Sounders entering the final weekend of the season.

Salloi, 25, leads SKC with 16 goals and eight assists. He is tied for fourth in MLS in goals.

He made his first appearance with Hungary's senior team earlier this year. The Hungarians will need two wins and some help for a chance to advance to the UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying playoffs.

Salloi will return from his duties with Team Hungary in time for the MLS Cup playoffs, which begin Nov. 20.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.