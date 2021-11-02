Sorry, an error occurred.
Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi will join Hungary's national team for its final two matches of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
He will leave for Europe after Sporting KC's final regular-season match on Sunday against Real Salt Lake. Hungary is scheduled to host San Marino on Nov. 12 and play at Poland on Nov. 15.
Kansas City (17-8-7, 58 points) is in second place in the Western Conference, just one point behind the Seattle Sounders entering the final weekend of the season.
Salloi, 25, leads SKC with 16 goals and eight assists. He is tied for fourth in MLS in goals.
He made his first appearance with Hungary's senior team earlier this year. The Hungarians will need two wins and some help for a chance to advance to the UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying playoffs.
Salloi will return from his duties with Team Hungary in time for the MLS Cup playoffs, which begin Nov. 20.
--Field Level Media
