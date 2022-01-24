Sporting Kansas City announced the acquisition Monday of 20-year-old winger Marinos Tzionis.

He arrived in a transfer from Omonia Nicosia in his native Cyprus and signed a three-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for 2025. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Tzionis tallied 15 goals in 88 appearances for his hometown club since making his pro debut at 15 in 2017. He helped Omonio Nicosia win their first league title in 11 years in 2020-21.

He has earned 13 caps for the Cyprus national team, starting four of six matches during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

--Field Level Media

