The Los Angeles Sparks signed Chinese guard Liwei Yang but have lost Australian forward Stephanie Talbot for the upcoming WNBA season.
Yang, 28, helped China win a silver medal at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
"We're excited to have the opportunity to bring Li to L.A.," Sparks general manager Karen Bryant said. "She adds quickness, athleticism and international experience to our current roster."
Yang is the second Chinese-born player to suit up for the Sparks, joining 1997 draft pick Haixia Zheng.
Talbot suffered a torn ACL while playing for the WNBL's Adelaide Lightning, the Sparks confirmed Monday.
"Her Sparks family sends her all of our love and support and we wish her a full and successful recovery," Bryant said.
Talbot, 28, signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles on Feb. 1.
She averaged 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point distance in 34 games (one start) last season with the Seattle Storm.
Talbot owns career averages of 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 162 games (52 starts) with the Phoenix Mercury (2017-18), Minnesota Lynx (2019) and Storm (2021-22).
