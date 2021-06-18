Los Angeles Sparks rookie Jasmine Walker underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in her right knee, the team said Friday. She is expected to make a full recovery.
The 23-year-old forward suffered a season-ending non-contact injury on May 21 during a 97-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. It was just her second career game.
Walker was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft after leading Alabama to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998-99. She was a two-time All-SEC selection.
For the 2021 season, Walker totaled just 20 minutes of play, finishing 0-for-5 from the field with two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block.
--Field Level Media
