Brittney Sykes notched 16 points and seven rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 75-70 victory over the visiting Indiana Fever on Sunday night.
Sparks standout Nneka Ogwumike contributed 12 points and seven rebounds in her first outing since injuring a knee on June 1. Los Angeles was just 4-10 without her services.
Amanda Zahui B recorded 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, and Erica Wheeler added 12 points for the Sparks (7-13).
Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points for the Fever (4-17), who had a three-game winning streak halted. Tiffany Mitchell scored 12 points, and Victoria Vivans had 10.
Indiana's Danielle Robinson missed a tying 3-point attempt with 6.9 seconds left.
It was the first game for both teams since the season's month-long break for the Tokyo Olympics.
Ogwumike made a key basket to give the Sparks a 70-67 edge with 3:18 remaining. Sykes added two free throws to make it a five-point margin with 1:04 left.
Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer with 46.1 seconds left pulled Indiana within two before Wheeler split two free throws with 16.8 seconds left.
After Robinson's missed 3-pointer, Ogwumike scored a fast-break hoop just before the buzzer to wrap up the Sparks' win.
Los Angeles shot 43.9 percent from the field and was 7 of 20 from 3-point range. The Fever made 33.3 percent of their shots and hit 4 of 18 from behind the arc.
The Sparks led 49-46 at halftime before both teams shot poorly from the field in the third quarter. Los Angeles made just 4 of 19 in the stanza while Indiana made only 1 of 15. However, the Fever were 11 of 11 from the line in the period.
Tiffany Mitchell made six consecutive free throws as Indiana grabbed a 57-56 lead with 2:52 left in the third quarter. It was Indiana's first lead since the opening minutes.
Te'a Cooper drained a 3-pointer to put Los Angeles back ahead, but Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to tie it at 59 entering the fourth quarter.
Sykes and Zahui B each scored 12 first-half points as the Sparks led by three at the break. Kelsey Mitchell had 15 for the Fever.
