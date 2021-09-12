Te'a Cooper scored 19 points as the host Los Angeles Sparks snapped a six-game losing streak with a convincing 81-53 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night.
Nneka Ogwumike contributed 17 points and seven rebounds, and Erica Wheeler also scored 17 points, as Los Angeles (11-19) remained alive in the battle for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. The Sparks have two regular-season games remaining.
Brittney Sykes recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds in a contest Los Angeles led by as many 30 points.
Seattle star Breanna Stewart (left-foot injury) sat out and won't play again in the regular season.
Epiphanny Prince scored 12 points to pace the Storm (20-11), who lost for the fourth time in the past six games and fell into fourth place in the league standings.
Jewell Loyd had just five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field and Sue Bird had only three points on 1-of-7 shooting for Seattle, which registered a season-low point total.
The Storm hit just 32.1 percent of their field-goal attempts and made 6-of-27 3-point attempts. Seattle scored 14 or fewer points in each quarter.
The Sparks shot 48.4 percent from the field and were 6-of-13 from behind the arc.
The Washington Mystics (12-18) are in the eighth position, with the Sparks and New York Liberty one game behind.
Los Angeles was outscored 17-0 at the outset of Thursday's 75-57 loss to the Connecticut Sun but had no trouble getting started this time.
Wheeler's jumper to make it 6-4 just 2:37 into the contest put the Sparks ahead for good. A short time later, Los Angeles rattled off 10 straight points to open a 22-9 lead with 1:16 left in the opening quarter.
Wheeler and Cooper opened the second quarter with 3-pointers as the Sparks increased their lead to 30-13.
Wheeler scored five straight points later in the half to push the margin to 20 before Los Angeles settled for a 45-27 halftime lead.
The Storm were unable to make a push in the third quarter, and the Sparks saw their lead reach 66-40 on Sykes' basket with 10.1 seconds left in the period.
Cooper's layup pushed the Los Angeles lead to 79-49 with 3:16 remaining.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.