Friday's game between Southern Miss and UAB has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Southern Miss program.
Southern Miss didn't divulge whether players, coaches and/or staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Conference USA contest was slated to be the final one played at historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.
The cancellation marks the third in a row for UAB. The Blazers' games against North Texas (Nov. 14) and UTEP (Nov. 20) also were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UAB (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) also had an Oct. 9 game against Rice postponed. That contest has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Southern Miss (2-7, 1-4) finishes its season with games at UTEP on Dec. 4 and at home against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 10. Both those games are rescheduled affairs that were postponed in October.
Legion Field opened in 1927. UAB moves into 47,100-set Prospective Stadium next season.
