Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask announced Wednesday that he is entering the NBA draft.
The first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection said he will retain his college eligibility and keep his options open by putting his name in the transfer portal.
"Ever since I was a kid it has been a dream of mine to play basketball at the highest level," Domask said on Twitter. "SIU has given me a chance to take a step closer to this dream."
The 6-foot-6 Domask led the Salukis with averages of 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33 games this season.
Overall, Domask ranks ninth in school history with 1,615 career points, 19th with 564 rebounds and eighth with 356 assists.
--Field Level Media
