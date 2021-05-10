Southern California hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb on Monday to lead the women's basketball program.
Gottlieb, 43, returns to the Pac-12 after two seasons in the NBA. Her contract with the Trojans is for six years, according to ESPN.
She previously coached at UC Santa Barbara (2008-11) and Cal (2011-19) before becoming the first female head coach from a Power Five conference to make the leap to the NBA in June 2019.
Gottlieb's collegiate coaching record is 235-128, including a 179-89 record with the Golden Bears (86-58 Pac-12). Her teams made eight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run at Cal in 2012-13.
Gottlieb was named the Big West Coach of the Year in 2008-09 and the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2012-13.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.