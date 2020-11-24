A Southern California player who traveled with the Trojans to Utah over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the school said the unidentified player tested negative three times within 36 hours of the team's departure for Utah and again on game day. He is symptomatic and in quarantine. He was not with the team on Sunday or Monday.
All other tests conducted Monday came back negative, the school said.
The Pac-12 has had at least one game canceled each week since its return to play on Nov. 7.
No. 19 USC (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is scheduled to host Colorado (2-0, 2-0) on Saturday. The Buffaloes didn't play last week; their game with Arizona State was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Sun Devils' program.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.