Michael Durr, a 7-foot center who played the past three seasons at South Florida, has transferred to Indiana.
Durr averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 19 games last season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA's "free year" due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Michael will add a tremendous physical presence to our team," new Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a statement on Friday. "He's a veteran player who has started more than 80 games at the Division I level. I think he has shown he is an excellent rebounder, his free throw shooting is markedly improved and he can help us offensively and defensively."
Durr, a native of Atlanta, has career averages of 6.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 87 games (85 starts).
--Field Level Media
