South Carolina star forward Aliyah Boston was named winner of the John R. Wooden Award as the most outstanding women's basketball player in the nation, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Monday.

The latest honor for Boston comes one day after South Carolina defeated UConn 64-49 to win the national championship.

Boston is the second South Carolina player to win the Wooden Award. The first was A'ja Wilson in the 2017-18 season.

"This is amazing," Boston said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "People dream of winning this. For me to be able to do it this year, it's like wow."

Boston also claimed the Naismith Trophy last week, and she also was selected the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Boston led the nation with 30 double-doubles and averaged 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds in 37 games.

Boston headlines the Wooden Women's All-American Team. It also consists of the other four finalists: Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky) and NaLyssa Smith (Baylor).

