Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks bench, led by South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33), celebrate a play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) celebrates a three point basket against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Noah Baumann (20) leaves the game with foul trouble against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) celebrates a three point basket against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) celebrates a play with his teammates against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) is congratulated by his teammates after making a three point shot against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) loses control of the ball driving against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) attempts a three pointer over Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Dalen Ridgnal (15) celebrates a three point shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) attempts to shoot over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and his teammates celebrate a three point shot made by him against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Dalen Ridgnal (15) makes a three point shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) drives past Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) loses the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) defends in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward AJ Wilson (12) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) and Georgia Bulldogs forward Jaxon Etter (11) battle for a rebound in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) drives around Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) drives to the basket against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) passes around Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) grabs a rebound over South Carolina Gamecocks forward AJ Wilson (12) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) drives around Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) shoots against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) dunks against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) makes a three point basket against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks bench, led by South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33), celebrate a play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Erik Stevenson scored 20 points and Keyshawn Bryant added 19 as South Carolina ended a three-game losing streak with an 83-66 victory over visiting Georgia in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points and Wildens Leveque posted four points and a game-high seven rebounds for South Carolina (11-7, 2-4 SEC), which beat the Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6) for the 11th straight time dating to 2016.
South Carolina outscored Georgia 39-11 in the final 14:04 to rally from an 11-point deficit.
The Gamecocks shot 45 percent (27-for-60) from the field, including 27.6 percent (8-for-29) from 3-point range but were at their best at the free-throw line, where they went 21-for-26 (80.8 percent).
Braelen Bridges scored 20 points, Noah Baumann had 14 and Christian Wright chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs, who have lost eight straight games and nine of their past 10 contests. Georgia is the SEC's lone team without a league win.
The Bulldogs shot 25-of-30 from the free-throw line, but they struggled shooting from everywhere else, as they shot 39.1 percent (18-for-46) from the field and 25 percent (5-for-20) percent from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs led 55-44 following Bridges' layup with 14:04 remaining before South Carolina rallied. The Gamecocks responded with a 17-5 run to take a 61-60 lead following back-to-back layups by Couisnard with 8:58 remaining.
South Carolina stretched its lead to 77-60 following Stevenson's layup with 3:50 remaining.
The Gamecocks scored 16 points of 18 Georgia turnovers.
Georgia took a 42-36 at the half largely because of its disparity at the free-throw line. The Bulldogs shot an impressive 21 of 22 to compensate for shooting 9-for-22 from the field and 3-for-9 from beyond the arc. Baumann had 14 first-half points, as he shot 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
South Carolina had 10 players score, though none had more than five points. The Gamecocks shot 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, in addition to going 12 of 31 from the field, including just 3 of 17 from 3-point range.
