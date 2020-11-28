South Carolina leading tackler Ernest Jones sat out the second half of the Gamecocks' Saturday game against No. 9 Georgia after he sustained an ankle injury in the first half.
The junior middle linebacker was wearing sweatpants as he watched the second half of the Southeastern Conference contest.
Jones had one tackle before exiting to increase his season count to 86. He also led the Gamecocks with 97 tackles in 2019.
--Field Level Media
