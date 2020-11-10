South Carolina earned the preseason No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history when the Associated Press released the women's Top 25 poll on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes. No. 2 Stanford got the other.
"It's pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "They've been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this."
South Carolina (32-1) held the top spot last March when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Gamecocks won their final 26 games.
Connecticut is third. Baylor is No. 4, followed by Louisville.
Mississippi State is No. 6 with Arizona, North Carolina State, UCLA and Oregon rounding out the top 10.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.