South Carolina starting junior forward Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the season due to medical reasons, coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday.
Frink played in just three games -- all starts -- and was averaging 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.
Martin would not say if Frink contracted the coronavirus.
Frink hasn't played since Dec. 5 when the Gamecocks paused activities due to COVID-19 protocols. The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-3 SEC) postponed or canceled four games and went nearly a month before playing their next game Jan. 2 against Florida A&M.
Frink averaged 5.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds in 30 games last season.
--Field Level Media
