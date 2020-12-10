South Carolina's game against George Washington, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled as the Gamecocks remain on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school said results from Wednesday's round of COVID-19 testing, combined with the required quarantine period, forced the cancellation.
The Gamecocks can return to practice next Wednesday, provided upcoming tests are negative, the school said.
South Carolina (1-2) is set to return to action on Dec. 19 against Clemson.
--Field Level Media
