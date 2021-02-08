South Carolina and UConn elevated to the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday.
The Gamecocks (15-1) and Huskies (13-1) each moved up one spot ahead of Monday's game against each other in Storrs, Conn. South Carolina received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel, with fourth-ranked North Carolina State (12-2) garnering the other vote.
Louisville (18-1) fell two slots to No. 3 after dropping a 74-60 decision at home to the Wolfpack last Monday. North Carolina lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday.
No. 5 Stanford (17-2), No. 6 Texas A&M (18-1) and No. 7 Baylor (14-2) each moved up a spot while UCLA (11-3), Maryland (13-2) and Arizona (11-2) rounded out the top 10.
--Field Level Media
