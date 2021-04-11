Former University of Washington starting guard Erik Stevenson announced Sunday that he will transfer to South Carolina.
Stevenson, a 6-foot-3 junior from Lacey, Wash., averaged 9.3 points a game for the Huskies in 2020-21, and was the second-leading 3-point shooter on the team (37 in 26 games). He played for Wichita State for two seasons before transferring to Washington.
He becomes the third offseason addition to Frank Martin's roster, joining former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson and former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr. in announcing plans to transfer to the Gamecocks.
Martin, who received a two-year extension last week through the 2025 season, has had four players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.
According to verbalcommits.com, which has tracked more than 1,200 players changing colleges around the country, Gamecocks who have declared their intention to transfer are sophomore guard Trae Hannibal (who wound up at Murray State), sophomore guard T.J. Moss, junior guard Justin Minaya, and sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.