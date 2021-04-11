Former University of Washington starting guard Erik Stevenson announced Sunday that he will transfer to South Carolina.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-3 junior from Lacey, Wash., averaged 9.3 points a game for the Huskies in 2020-21, and was the second-leading 3-point shooter on the team (37 in 26 games). He played for Wichita State for two seasons before transferring to Washington.

He becomes the third offseason addition to Frank Martin's roster, joining former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson and former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr. in announcing plans to transfer to the Gamecocks.

Martin, who received a two-year extension last week through the 2025 season, has had four players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

According to verbalcommits.com, which has tracked more than 1,200 players changing colleges around the country, Gamecocks who have declared their intention to transfer are sophomore guard Trae Hannibal (who wound up at Murray State), sophomore guard T.J. Moss, junior guard Justin Minaya, and sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary.

--Field Level Media

