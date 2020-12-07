South Alabama fired football coach Steve Campbell after a 4-7 season.
Jaguars athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the decision on the heels of a 29-0 loss to Troy in the season's final game on Saturday.
South Alabama hired Campbell before the 2018 season, and he finished with a 9-26 record and no bowl appearances.
The Jaguars were 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference on the season.
Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, UAB defensive coordinator David Reeves and Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff are among a number of potential candidates being mentioned for the job.
