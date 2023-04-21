The Seattle Sounders will put a four-game home unbeaten streak on the line when they host Minnesota United on Saturday night.
Seattle (5-2-1, 16 points), which is in third place in the Western Conference just two points behind first-place St. Louis City SC, comes in off an ugly 4-1 loss to bitter Pacific Northwest rival Portland. The Sounders, who have compiled four clean sheets in their 3-0-1 start at home, yielded four goals over an 18-minute span in the second half to the Timbers.
"It's an emotional punch to the jaw, those four goals, but I would say it's uncharacteristic of this group and this team," Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. "They smacked us in the jaw for sure."
The Sounders led that contest 1-0 on a goal by forward Raul Ruidiaz in the 58th minute, but Portland midfielder Dairon Asprilla fueled the Timbers' impressive comeback when he scored in the 71st minute on a bicycle kick to tie it.
"What happened was (Asprilla) scored an unbelievable goal, gave them life," Schmetzer said.
The Sounders, who scored a 3-0 win over St. Louis in their last home contest, now turn their attention to sixth-place Minnesota United (3-2-2, 11 points), which has never won in seven previous trips (0-7-0) to Lumen Field. That includes a 3-1 loss on May 15, 2022, in their last meeting there. Seattle is 10-1-1 all-time (.833 percent) against Minnesota United.
The Loons have dropped back-to-back 2-1 decisions at Chicago and last week at home to Orlando City. Minnesota United is 3-1-0 on the road with one of the wins coming at St. Louis, 1-0, and has matched its best start to a season in MLS history with 11 points through seven games.
Loons coach Adrian Heath is well aware of his team's struggles at Seattle.
"They're a very, very good team," Heath said. "Really well coached and a great atmosphere that they generate to play in. It's not just difficult for Minnesota, trust me; it's difficult for most teams when they go there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.