Florida is packing for a delayed trip north to play Army and Boston College at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
The Gators were scheduled to play Oklahoma on Wednesday, but the Sooners canceled due to COVID-19 factors.
Florida scheduled Army at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and a Thursday night game with Boston College at the "Bubbleville" location that began hosting games a day before Thanksgiving.
Florida was originally scheduled to play in the two-week hoops event before pausing team activities amidst a number of positive COVID-19 test results.
The Gators are still scheduled for their home opener Sunday against Stetson.
The team announced Wednesday that a home-and-home with Oklahoma will begin next year.
A Thursday game between Oklahoma and Texas-San Antonio is expected to be officially announced. The two teams were scheduled to play last week.
--Field Level Media
