Former Virginia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim announced Monday he will transfer to Georgia.

The 6-foot-7 Rahim made the announcement on Twitter. The former top 40 high school prospect played in just eight games for Virginia as a freshman, averaging 4.6 minutes per game.

"Ultimately, me and (Georgia) coach (Tom) Crean had a relationship prior to me going to Virginia," Abdur-Rahim said, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. "I feel like that relationship was still strong. I feel like he really believed in my game, just as much as I do. I feel like Georgia's the place where I can go and be really good,"

Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

--Field Level Media

