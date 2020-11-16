The Solheim Cup, which matches the best female golfers in the United States against the best in Europe, will move to a new biennial schedule starting in 2024.
Because the men's equivalent Ryder Cup was moved to odd years after this year's event was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Solheim Cup now will switch from odd years to even years.
The 2021 and 2023 Solheim Cup events still will take place in Toledo, Ohio and Andalucia, Spain, respectively, with the 2024 edition giving the event a rare chance to be contested in back-to-back years. The 2024 competition will take place at a site in the United States that has yet to be determined.
"With the world sporting schedule changing so much due to current difficulties, we felt it was in the best interest of the Solheim Cup to return to an off-year rotation with the Ryder Cup," Solheim Cup executive director Dennis Baggett said. "When the competition returns to the United States in 2024, I have no doubt fans will have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the best women golfers from the United States and Europe as they represent their home countries."
It is not the first time the Solheim Cup has adjusted to the Ryder Cup schedule. After the 2001 Ryder Cup was postponed one year because of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Solheim Cup shifted to odd-numbered years in 2003.
Next year's Solheim Cup is scheduled for Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo. The United States captain is Pat Hurst, while Europe's captain is Catriona Matthew. The 2023 Solhem Cup is scheduled for Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.
Since the Solheim Cup began in 1990, the United States has won 10 times with Europe winning six times.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.