Soccer legend Pele is in stable condition at a hospital in Brazil as he receives treatment for a respiratory infection, according to a statement issued Saturday from the hospital.
It followed a report from Folha de S.Paulo, a Brazilian news outlet, that said Pele had been moved to palliative care in a hospital as he was "no longer responding to chemotherapy" to treat colon cancer.
The 82-year-old "is still undergoing treatment and his health condition remains stable. He is responding well to care for a respiratory infection, and his condition has not changed in the last 24 hours," the statement from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein said.
A statement from Pele also was posted on his official Instagram account on Saturday.
"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive," the statement read. "I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.
"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!"
A three-time World Cup winner with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele is the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
