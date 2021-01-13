SMU's next two scheduled games have been postponed following a positive COVID-19 case and ensuing contact tracing at the school, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.

The Mustangs' games at Memphis on Thursday and against visiting Wichita State on Sunday have been postponed.

The conference said in its release that rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

SMU (7-2, 3-2 AAC) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 79-68 victory against Temple on Monday.

Memphis (6-4, 2-1) has seen its last three games postponed since posting a 58-57 win over South Florida on Dec. 29.

Wichita State (7-3, 3-1) recorded an 82-76 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday in its last game.

--Field Level Media

