SMU star wide receiver Rashee Rice will sit out the upcoming New Mexico Bowl, coach Rhett Lashlee announced Saturday.
Rice reportedly has been nursing a broken toe since the Mustangs' 42-34 loss to TCU on Sept. 24.
The senior recorded 96 catches for a school-record 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games this season. His average of 112.9 yards per game led the nation.
Rice totaled 233 receptions for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns during his four-year career at SMU. His receiving yards are good for No. 5 on SMU's all-time list.
He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022.
The Mustangs (7-5) will play BYU (7-5) in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 17 in Albuquerque, N.M.
--Field Level Media
