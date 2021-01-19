The American Athletic Conference announced that Wednesday's matchup between SMU and Tulane has been postponed.
The AAC cited "positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Tulane."
No information regarding a rescheduled date has yet to be announced.
This is the third straight game that has been postponed for the Mustangs (7-2, 3-2), whose games at Memphis on Jan. 14 and against visiting Wichita State on Jan. 17 were affected following a positive COVID-19 case and ensuing contact tracing at the school.
Next up for SMU is a trip to UCF on Saturday, while Tulane (6-4, 1-4) is scheduled to play at Tulsa also on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
