Tanner Mordecai was named as SMU's starting quarterback ahead of its season opener, head coach Rhett Lashlee announced Friday.
The incumbent Mordecai got the nod over freshman Preston Stone for the Mustangs, who open the season at North Texas on Sept. 3.
Mordecai set a school record for passing touchdowns (39) and total scores (41) in his first season with SMU in 2021. He also completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,628 yards.
He transferred from Oklahoma after playing 12 games with the Sooners, including a stint in place of starter Spencer Rattler in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.
Mordecai spent three seasons behind Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Rattler on the Oklahoma depth chart.
--Field Level Media
