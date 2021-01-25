Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.