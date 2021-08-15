Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.