Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu upset No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic 6-4, 6-0 in 69 minutes Thursday in the Round of 16 at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Begu fired four aces and was hardly challenged on her serve, winning 73 percent of her first serves and fending off just one break point. She broke Kvitova's serve once in six chances.

Begu will play Tereza Martincova in the quarterfinals. The Czech won in a walkover over third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia defeated Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-2. Ostapenko will next play Aliaksandra Sasnovich, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

--Field Level Media

