Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will get the night off Monday and will not play against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Embiid, 27, has been battling a sore knee and he underwent an MRI, which came back clean. Embiid bumped knees with New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first game of the season.

Embiid is expected back Wednesday when Philadelphia hosts the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers are off to a 4-2 start.

Embiid is averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in six games this season. He's averaging 30.0 minutes per game.

--Field Level Media

