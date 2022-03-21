Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, Shake Milton added 20 and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 113-106 on Monday.
Furkan Korkmaz contributed 18, Georges Niang chipped in with 15 and Tobias Harris had 14 for the short-handed Sixers.
Since it was the second leg of a difficult back-to-back, the Sixers opted to play without All-Stars Joel Embiid (back) and James Harden (hamstring).
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 and Kyle Lowry had 20. Caleb Martin also scored 14 and Tyler Herro had 10.
P.J. Tucker dropped in a shot in the lane for a 49-47 Heat lead with 3:54 left in the second quarter.
Paul Millsap responded with a three-point play and the Sixers regained a one-point advantage.
Butler converted a three-point play to equalize at 54 with 1:06 remaining.
The Sixers led 57-56 at halftime thanks in large part to Niang's 13 points.
Butler paced the Heat with 15. Adebayo appeared to give the Heat a two-point advantage, but his deep 3-pointer was launched just after the buzzer sounded.
The game remained tight midway through the third with the Heat holding a 70-69 lead.
Butler then hit two free throws, Herro drove to the basket and scored and the Heat held a 74-69 advantage. Maxey came back with a trey to close within two with 3:14 left.
Philadelphia went ahead 80-78 at the end of the third.
Milton made consecutive baskets and the Sixers led 86-85 with 9:22 remaining in the fourth. On the Heat's next possession, Lowry knocked down a 3-pointer and Miami moved back ahead by two.
Korkmaz soon made a trey, Harris hit a nifty shot just outside the lane and the Sixers took a 103-99 lead with 3:30 left.
When Maxey converted a three-point play high off the backboard with 2:18 remaining, the Sixers moved out to a 106-101 advantage.
Butler missed a 3-pointer and Maxey responded with a trey for an eight-point lead with 1:34 to go.
-Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.