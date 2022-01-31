Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will sit out Monday night's game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies due to a planned rest day.

Embiid tallied 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on Saturday against Sacramento. Embiid had played in 21 straight games since missing the team's Dec. 13 contest, also against Memphis.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 38 games.

The Sixers have won 14 of their last 17 games, the second-best win percentage in the league since Dec. 26.

--Field Level Media

