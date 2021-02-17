The Philadelphia 76ers will have just one-half of their star tandem on the floor for the second game in a row on Wednesday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
Center Joel Embiid will be in the lineup after missing Monday's loss to the Utah Jazz with back pain. But guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out due to illness, head coach Doc Rivers said during pregame availability.
"Joel's good, Ben's out," Rivers said. "Just a stomach flu I think it is."
Rivers soon reinforced the cause was merely an illness and not COVID-19 related.
"Yeah," Rivers said. "Do not say that word. It's a dirty word. It's like concussion."
Simmons is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season while shooting 56.2 percent overall. He's appeared in 25 games, all starts, and Wednesday will be his fourth missed game of the season.
--Field Level Media
