Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-COVID illness.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers made the announcement that Embiid wouldn't play during his pregame media availability session.

Embiid, 27, was initially listed as questionable for the game.

Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Pacers.

But the team will have to do so without Embiid, an MVP candidate who is averaging a career-high 29.2 points along with 10.7 rebounds in 49 games.

The rest could be helpful for Embiid as the four-time All-Star has recently been bothered by right shoulder soreness.

The 76ers (47-21) took an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's contest.

