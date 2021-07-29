The Philadelphia 76ers acquired the No. 53 pick in Thursday night's draft from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey announced the deal Thursday morning, with the Pelicans receiving cash considerations in exchange.
The second-round pick originally belonged to Dallas. It was acquired by the Pelicans in a March 25 trade that sent guard JJ Redick and forward Nicolo Melli to the Mavericks for forwards James Johnson and Wesley Iwundu.
Philadelphia now has the 28th, 50th and 53rd picks in the draft. New Orleans has the 10th, 35th, 40th and 43rd selections.
--Field Level Media
