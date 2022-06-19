Gary Sanchez and Ryan Jeffers each hit two-run homers to help the Minnesota Twins roll to an 11-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Phoenix.
Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela added two RBIs apiece as the Twins racked up 14 hits. It marked the fifth time Minnesota scored 10 or more runs this season.
Dylan Bundy (4-3) gave up one run and four hits over eight innings while recording his first win since April 23. He struck out seven and walked none while halting a seven-start winless stretch.
The victory was Minnesota's first in Phoenix since June 8, 2005. The Twins had lost five straight in the desert, including Friday night's 7-2 setback.
Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa, Nick Gordon, Trevor Larnach and Kepler each had two hits for Minnesota, which was 7-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
The Diamondbacks had just four hits.
Arizona's Luke Weaver (1-1) was rocked for nine runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.
The Twins erupted for six runs and six hits in the third inning.
Runners were at first and third with one out when Correa singled in the first run. Kepler followed with a double to make it 2-0.
One out later, Kirilloff cracked a two-run double, and Sanchez followed with a mammoth 456-foot homer to left-center to make it 6-0. The homer was Sanchez's eighth of the season.
Minnesota tacked on three runs in the fourth. Kepler hit an RBI single, and Urshela followed with a two-run double to make it 9-0.
Arizona got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Buddy Kennedy tripled and later scored on Carson Kelly's sacrifice fly.
The Twins struck again in the seventh when Jeffers slugged a 422-foot homer to left-center to make it 11-1. It was his fifth blast of the season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.