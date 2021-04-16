Three players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Out of a total of 11,713 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.05 percent.

To date, there have been 31 positive monitoring tests (20 players, 11 staff members) out of 111,312 tests conducted for a positive rate of 0.03 percent.

Seventeen different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.

--Field Level Media

