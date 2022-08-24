wire Six Minor League players suspended for drug violations Field Level Media Aug 24, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances.All players were suspended 60 games without pay.The players:--Pitcher Richard Cardoza, who is currently on the Dominican Summer League (DSL) roster of the New York Mets, tested positive for Stanozolol.--Pitcher Jeremy Castro, currently on the DSL roster of the Kansas City Royals, tested positive for Stanozolol.--Pitcher Ricardo Estrada, currently on the DSL roster of the San Francisco Giants, tested positive for Drostanolone. --Pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, currently on the DSL roster of the Arizona Diamondbacks, tested positive for Stanozolol.--Pitcher Jose Serrano, currently on the DSL roster of the Houston Astros, tested positive for Stanozolol.--Infielder Christian Suarez, currently on the DSL roster of the Atlanta Braves, tested positive for Stanozolol.The suspensions are effective immediately.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Cobb commission headed back to drawing board on trash pick-up reform Boil water advisory in place for parts of east Cobb Fragrance company to expand after receiving $27 million bond Cobb County School District names Teacher of the Year Cobb development authority approves Lockheed's record $1.6 billion bond issue
