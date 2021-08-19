Six football players from the University of Kentucky are facing first-degree burglary charges in Lexington, Ky.
Offensive lineman Reuben "R.J." Adams, running back Robert "Jutahn" McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were the players named by the Lexington Police Department.
Additionally, Tisdale is accused of wanton endangerment. He is accused of pointing a handgun at one of the victims.
The players are scheduled for arraignment on Friday.
Each charge stems from an incident last March, in which the players are accused of crashing a private party, being asked to leave, and then returning with more individuals and at least one suspect pointing a firearm.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops released the following statement: "I am aware of the situation that arose today. Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June.
"We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information."
--Field Level Media
